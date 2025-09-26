P36-B realigned from flood projects to expand social protection programs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the realignment of P36 billion from the Department of Public Works and Highways’ 2026 flood control budget to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), directing the funds to social protection programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

The announcement was made during the President’s dialogue with 4Ps beneficiaries in Malacañang as part of the National Family Week celebration.

“Mga kababayan, Ikinalulugod ko ibahagi sa inyo ang halos tatlumpu't anim na bilyong piso (Php36 billion) na pondo galing sa DPWH na nakuha natin sa flood control project. Itong halagang ito ay ilalaan natin sa programa ng DSWD. Kasama na rito ang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation at saka yung Sustainable Livelihood Program,” Marcos said.

The reallocation comes as the proposed 2026 national budget significantly reduces funding for AICS. The Department of Budget and Management had set the allocation at P27 billion, down from P44.7 billion in 2025. DSWD officials earlier warned that the cut could leave around 3 million Filipinos in crisis without access to aid.

“Dahil sa karagdagang pondo ng AICS program, dadami ang ating kababayan na matutulungan sa panahon ng emergency tulad ng madaliang operasyon, pambili ng maintenance ng gamot, at iba pang gastos sa pagpapagaling,” the President said.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the realigned funds would cover the gap. “We welcome the augmentation fund for AICS. Any opportunity or any chance that is given to us to be able to fulfill our mandate, we welcome and we thank President Marcos for the additional budget. This means that an additional 3 million Filipinos will benefit from the AICS,” Gatchalian said.

The AICS program provides cash or guarantee letter assistance to individuals needing help with medical bills, transportation, food, or burial expenses.

Aside from AICS, part of the P36 billion will be used to support the Sustainable Livelihood Program and PAMANA, which targets former combatants reintegrating into their communities. Marcos also said a portion will be allocated to strengthen support for 4Ps beneficiaries.

“Bukod pa rito, palalakasin natin ang mga inisyatiba na makatulong sa mga tinatawag na former combatants bilang mga targeted beneficiaries ng Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan o PAMANA Program sa kanilang pagbabalik sa komunidad,” the President said.

Marcos further noted that the administration is reviewing the 4Ps Act, which currently mandates a seven-year limit for beneficiaries regardless of their situation. “Batid ko rin ang pangamba ng maraming pamilya na biglang matapos na lang ang suportang hatid ng 4Ps nang hindi sila nabibigyan ng sapat na kakayahan. Kaya’t pinag-aaralan natin ang pag-aamyenda ng 4Ps Act para mas matutugunan nang wasto ang sitwasyon ng ating mga benepisyaryo,” he said.