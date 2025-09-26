P1.1 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Olongapo City

Olongapo City, Zambales – P1.1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized during a buy-bust operation at 7th Street, Barangay West Tapinac, Olongapo City on 25 September 2025.

According to the Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO), the joint efforts of the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU) and Police Station 2 SDEU also resulted in the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVIs).

Confiscated during the operation were a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing shabu weighing 34.322 grams with a standard drug price of P233,389.60; four airtight plastic packs and one pound sealed with cling wrap of high-grade marijuana “Kush” weighing 527.384 grams with a standard drug price of P870,183.60; and P2,500 in marked money.

The suspects and seized evidence have been brought to the CPDEU office for proper disposition, while charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26B (Conspiracy), Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) have already been referred to the Olongapo City Prosecutor’s Office.