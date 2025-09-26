‘Opong’ washes away volleyball events

Two exciting volleyball events were called off due to inclement weather brought by typhoon “Opong” in Metro Manila and nearby provinces on Friday.

The Shakey’s Super League (SSL) made the announcement late Thursday, saying that its scheduled Preseason Unity Cup triple-header at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan will be moved to a later date following the government’s suspension of work and classes.

Featuring sensational spiker Shaina Nitura, Adamson University was supposed to make its debut against Jose Rizal University in the third game at 6 p.m. while National Collegiate Athletic Association powerhouse College of Saint Benilde will face San Sebastian College in the opener at 2 p.m.

Also seeing action at 4 p.m. were Lyceum of the Philippines University and San Beda University, which is now being handled by seasoned mentor Kungfu Reyes.

“Due to inclement weather brought by Bagyong Opong and following the government’s announcement of work and school suspension, all SSL Preseason Unity Cup matches scheduled Friday, September 26, are hereby postponed,” the league said in a social media post.

“Resumption of games will be announced at a later date.”

On the same note, the Strong Group Athletics (SGA) also called off the scheduled friendly match between sister teams Farm Fresh and Zus Coffee at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City also on Friday.

Farm Fresh, led by former national team captain Rachel Anne Daquis, is eager to test its mettle against Zus Coffee, bannered by seasoned opposite Jovelyn Gonzaga, ahead of the new season of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on 7 October.

The SGA decided to move the friendly match and media availability session to next Friday, 3 October.

“Strong Group Athletics regrets to inform you that the Strong Group Friendly featuring Zus Coffee and Farm Fresh, originally scheduled for Friday, September 26, 12 p.m., at Gameville Ball Park has been postponed to Friday, October 3, due to inclement weather,” said the Frank Lao-owned organization.

“The venue and time remain the same and we look forward to welcoming you on the new date.”

“Media attendees will still have the opportunity to interview all players, coaches and imports participating in the event.”