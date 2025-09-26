Ombudsman orders Gensan mayor, 4 others to answer graft charges

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The Office of the Ombudsman has directed Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao and four other city officials to respond to graft complaints over the alleged anomalous purchase of 60 brand-new motorcycles intended for the local police.

Also named in the case are then Executive Assistant and Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) vice chairperson, now City Administrator Shandee Llido-Pestaño; BAC Technical Working Group head Rosendo Roque; Executive Assistant and BAC member Lou Bernardino; and BAC Secretariat Marites Sevilla.

The order, issued by Director Marco Anacleto Buena of the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao and dated September 5, gave the respondents 10 days to submit counter-affidavits. Failure to comply, the Ombudsman warned, will be considered a waiver of their right to present evidence.

The case was docketed as OMB-M-C-JUL-25-0300 for alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and RA 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act. A related administrative case, OMB-M-A-JUL-25-0377, was also filed for supposed violation of RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

As of press time, Mayor Pacquiao and the other respondents have yet to issue their comments on the matter.