Nonstop PAL Cebu–Guam service starts December

Passengers traveling between Cebu and Guam can look forward to nonstop service starting in December, as Philippine Airlines (PAL) launches thrice-weekly flights, the only direct connection between the two destinations.

On Friday, the flag carrier said the flights, which begin 16 December, complement PAL’s daily Manila–Guam route, giving travelers more options for faster, more convenient travel.

Flights from Cebu will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9:40 p.m., arriving in Guam at 3:25 a.m. local time.

Return flights leave Guam every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:15 a.m., landing in Cebu at 6:50 a.m. PAL will operate the route using its Airbus A321ceo aircraft.

Cebu as a strategic gateway

“This new service enhances Cebu’s role as a strategic gateway to international markets, while providing Guam’s large Filipino community and travelers from the US Pacific territory direct access to the Visayas and Mindanao regions,” said Richard Nuttall, President of Philippine Airlines.

“It reflects our commitment to growing our network and supporting economic and tourism flows between the Philippines and Guam,” he added.

PAL first flew to Guam on 31 July 1946, as part of its pioneering DC-4 trans-Pacific service, making it Asia’s first airline to reach the U.S. mainland.

From Cebu, PAL already offers direct flights to Ho Chi Minh, Incheon, Narita, and Osaka, as well as domestic connections to Manila, Siargao, Bacolod, Caticlan, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, and Busuanga, enabling seamless same-day connections to international markets.