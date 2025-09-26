NGCP, NLEX on alert as Severe Tropical Storm Opong approaches

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is bracing for the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Opong on transmission operations and facilities.

According to the power system operator and transmission service provider, it has implemented the necessary preparations and precautions.

These preparations include ensuring the reliability of communications equipment, securing the availability of hardware, materials, and supplies for facility repairs, and positioning line crews in strategic areas to enable immediate restoration work.

NGCP’s Integrated Disaster Action Plan (IDAP) prescribes these and other procedures to ensure the readiness of all power transmission facilities expected to be affected by the passage of weather disturbances.

Meanwhile, the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation is on full alert for the arrival of Severe Tropical Storm Opong, which is expected to affect Northern and Central Luzon through tomorrow.

NLEX patrol and traffic teams are on full deployment, while emergency teams are on standby with water pump trucks, flood barriers, rescue boats, and emergency logistics for disaster response.

The company is continuously monitoring water levels in creeks at critical locations. Field personnel are deployed in key areas to provide immediate assistance if necessary.

To guide motorists, NLEX Corp. advised checking its official social media accounts for real-time updates on expressway conditions.

Motorists needing assistance inside NLEX, SCTEX, and the NLEX Connector may call 1-35000 or message the company’s social media accounts.