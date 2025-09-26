New Music Friday: Doja Cat, Mariah Carey, Zara Larsson and Olivia Dean drop new projects

It’s a powerhouse New Music Friday for Pop/R&B fans, with major drops from Doja Cat, Mariah Carey, Zara Larsson, and Olivia Dean.

Doja Cat returns to pop with Vie



Doja Cat’s fifth studio album Vie lands today, marking a dramatic pivot back to pure pop. Featuring 15 solo tracks including the shimmering lead single “Jealous Type.” Vie blends ’80s synths, disco grooves, and a polished aesthetic. With production from Jack Antonoff and Y2K, the album ditches the rap-heavy textures of her past work in favor of full-throttle pop ambition. It’s confident, campy, and completely Doja.

Mariah Carey unveils Here for It All



Mariah Carey returns with her first album in seven years, Here for It All—an 11-track celebration of self-love and legacy. Highlights include “Type Dangerous,” which samples Eric B. & Rakim, and a powerful gospel cut, “Jesus I Do,” featuring The Clark Sisters. Described as her “era of me,” the album bridges contemporary R&B with nostalgic callbacks.

Zara Larsson delivers Midnight Sun



Swedish pop icon Zara Larsson returns with her fifth studio album Midnight Sun, a glittering blend of electro-pop and emotional honesty. Built around themes of ambition and self-reflection, the record includes standout singles “Pretty Ugly” and “Midnight Sun.” MNEK returns as a key producer alongside Margo XS and Helena Gao. Zara calls it “a record for your soul at golden hour.”

Olivia Dean releases The Art of Loving



British soul-pop talent Olivia Dean drops her sophomore LP The Art of Loving, exploring the emotional range of love in all its forms. From the soft-rock tinge of “Lady Lady” to the reflective “Nice to Each Other,” Dean leans into intimacy and nuance. Critics are calling it a confident leap forward — more expansive, less neo-soul cliché, and authentically hers.

Whether you’re in the mood for dance-floor pop, emotional R&B, or introspective songwriting, today’s lineup offers something bold and fresh — a generational mix of legends, reinventions, and rising stars in one release day.