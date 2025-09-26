New home for innovation

Solaire Resort Entertainment City is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest premier venue, The Space at Solaire, designed for bold gatherings, unforgettable occasions and limitless creativity.

Located at the heart of the city, The Space has a sprawling 1,400 sqm area, perfect for bespoke high-impact events, exhibitions and immersive experiences. The Space helps you bring your vision to life, whether it be a corporate event, art exhibit, or community gatherings.

Events can comfortably accommodate 500 guests for banquet or cocktail events. It’s located on Level 3, by the Theater Lobby, and offers easy access and ample, free parking throughout the resort.

“In line with our commitment to delivering world-class, five-star experiences, we are excited to welcome and share this innovative space with the public. This is not just a venue, but it is a place for new experiences enhanced by Solaire Resort’s dining, retail and entertainment offerings,” said Gregory Hawkins, president and Chief Operating Officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation.

The first exhibit at The Space at Solaire will be The Friends Experience: The One in Manila, running from 8 October to 30 November.