NCRPO nabs 238 suspects in 24 hours across Metro Manila

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested 238 individuals within 24 hours across Metro Manila.

From 6:00 AM Thursday, 25 September to 5:59 AM Friday, 26 September, operations by NCRPO’s five police districts yielded: 57 arrests for illegal drugs, 49 for illegal gambling, 35 for wanted persons, 9 for loose firearms and law enforcement operations, 37 through police response, and 42 for other violations.

Through firm supervision, data-driven policing, and synchronized actions across all districts, the NCRPO tracked down offenders, disrupted criminal networks, and reinforced the rule of law in the region.

“Our relentless drive against criminality will soar high with precision and discipline. We are not just catching offenders — we are restoring order and reinforcing the people’s trust that their police will always deliver," NCRPO director P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said.

Beyond the figures, the NCRPO assured the public that law enforcement remains present, proactive, and fully committed to their safety at all times.