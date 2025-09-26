NBI seeks prosecution of 21 over flood control projects

The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed Friday that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the prosecution of several lawmakers, former officials, and private individuals linked to anomalous flood control projects. The recommendation, based on sworn affidavits executed before the DOJ and NBI, will be forwarded to the National Prosecution Service for case build-up.

Those named include:

Congressman Elizaldy “Zaldy” S. Co;

Senator Francis Joseph “Chiz” Escudero;

Senator Emmanuel Joel Jose Villanueva; Senator Jose “Jingoy Estrada” Pimentel Ejercito Jr.;

Alias “Beng Ramos”;

Alias “Mina”;

Undersecretary Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Lim Cajayon-Uy;

Maynard S. Ngu;

Former Senator Ramon Bautista “Bong” Revilla Jr.;

Carleen Y. Villa;

Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo;

Engineer Henry C. Alcantara;

John Carlo Rivera;

Linda “Victoria” Macanas;

Juanito Mendoza, CPA;

Sally Nicolas Santos;

Jesse Mahusay; alias “Andrei Balatbat”;

Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez;

Engineer Jaypee D. Mendoza; and

Engineer Arjay D. Domasig.

The DOJ said the inclusion of these names stemmed from the testimonies of Alcantara, Hernandez, Mendoza, and Bernardo, who directly identified the personalities during sworn proceedings. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla stressed that no position or influence would shield anyone from accountability.

“The DOJ will not blink. We will see this through to its rightful conclusion, guided only by evidence, sworn testimony, and the dictates of justice,” he said.

The DOJ added it is prepared to turn over files and supporting documents to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure for an impartial review, emphasizing that inclusion in the recommendation is based solely on sworn testimony.