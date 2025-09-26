Nationals fall vs Palestine

The Philippines suffered a 3-7 loss to Palestine in the placement round of the 31st Asian Baseball Chamlionship at the Pingtan Baseball Stadium in Fuzhou, China on Friday.

Abdelraheem Dolah, Steven Mufareh, Charles Haddad and Luke Shahin Kubty started the scoring for the Palestinians in the second inning for a 4-0 lead.

Dylan Ahmad made it 5-0 for Palestime in the fourth inning thanks to a run batted in (RBI) single from Rumsey Yasin.

Lord Aragon de Vera scored a run for the Nationals in the sixth inning via an RBI single from Renato Samuel Jr.

Yunis Haleem added a run for the Palestinians in the same inning via an RBI from Ahmad Ghouleh.

Cer Gio Gorpido and Ian Efril Mercado pumped some life into the Philippines with two runs in the eighth inning, 3-6.

However, Haleem scored a run in the same inning to keep the game out of the Filipinos' reach.

The Palestinians' defense kept the Philippines scoreless in the ninth inning to wrap up the game.

Up next for the Nationals will be Hong Kong on Saturday, 27 September at 6:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.