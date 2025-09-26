More than 1,600 household in La Union get P8M aid

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended assistance to more than 1,600 households in La Union affected by July weather disturbances.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided cash assistance through its Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program to help families address urgent needs, support recovery, and assist renovation efforts.

A total of P8.1 million was released via ECT, with 800 families receiving the initial tranche. The remaining amount will be distributed to complete the target of 1,612 eligible households. Families with senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women were prioritized.

Each family received P10,179 under the ECT grant, sourced from the DSWD Quick Response Fund. The amount was computed as 75 percent of the minimum wage in the Ilocos Region (P468 per day) multiplied by 29 days. Additional beneficiaries are scheduled to receive support in the coming weeks.

Beneficiaries also received family food packs from the DSWD.

The effects of Typhoon Emong in the Ilocos Region affected 179,000 families and damaged 3,332 houses. Of these, 1,612 damaged houses were in San Fernando City, according to government data.