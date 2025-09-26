Mendoza fires 68 enforcers as LTO ramps up drive vs corruption

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, announced Friday that he has terminated the contract of 68 of its enforcers assigned at the agency’s Central Office in Quezon City.

Mendoza said the move is pursuant to the goal of institutionalizing transparency and integrity in government service, and was based on the performance evaluation over complaints and reports of wrongdoings from motorists and netizens, in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. to ensure accountability and integrity in government service.

“This is also as part of our efforts to weed out corruption and to professionalize LTO's enforcement team,” Mendoza said.

Earlier, Mendoza ordered the consolidation of all the performance evaluations and complaints and concerns that the agency received from social media and other platforms in relation to the allegations of wrongdoings, especially bribery and extortion.

The reports came from netizens, motorists, and mystery agents deployed by Mendoza to test the integrity of the agency’s enforcers, with the assistance of stakeholders in the transport sector.

“Enough is enough. I will not allow any abuses and wrongdoings to compromise our positive gains from the hard work and sacrifices of our LTO family,” Mendoza said.

The achievements include the wiping out of the 11-year-old backlog involving millions of license plates and the launching of online platforms on driver’s license renewal here and abroad, as well as online service for delivery of license plates and driver’s licenses.

Mendoza said he will personally be involved in the hiring process of new personnel of the LTO Law Enforcement Service to ensure that only the qualified and those who value integrity and hard work will be given the opportunity to work in the agency.

“Only those who would successfully pass the interview and are found suitable and qualified shall be considered,” Mendoza said.

“This is part of our continuing effort to gain the trust and confidence of the people we serve. We are on the right path and I will make sure, with the help of the men and women of the LTO family, that we shall prevail,” he added.

Aside from improving the services and addressing all the almost impossible-to-solve issues in the agency, Asec. Mendoza has been pursuing job security in the LTO in the past two years, which has so far benefited a number of job order employees.