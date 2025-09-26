Maya Black numberless credit card boasts real-time security features

Maya, the country’s leading fintech ecosystem and top-ranked digital bank, has introduced a groundbreaking credit card security model that puts customers directly in control of safeguarding their accounts.

The new Maya Black credit card is numberless, with its Card Verification Value (CVV) automatically refreshing inside the app with every use. It also comes with a built-in Security Center that allows users to freeze activity, set spending limits, or block transactions instantly.

The initiative marks a shift in the local credit card industry, where most banks still rely heavily on hotline-based processes to address fraud and card issues.

Visible user-facing controls embedded

By embedding visible, user-facing controls, Maya said it aims to give Filipinos greater confidence to use credit for everyday transactions.

“Security should not feel complicated — it should give peace of mind,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president and Maya Bank co-founder.

“We’re giving customers simple, powerful tools to protect themselves in real time. When people know they are in control, they are more confident to use credit and grow with it.”

Security framework reinforced

The Maya Black credit card’s security framework is reinforced by biometric logins, one-time passwords, and AI-driven fraud monitoring that can detect and block suspicious activity instantly.

With this combination, Maya becomes the first in the Philippines to integrate customer-facing security features with enterprise-grade defenses in one digital banking platform.

According to TransUnion Philippines, only 15 percent of Filipino adults own at least one credit card as of 2024.

Fear of fraud

Fear of fraud has long been a barrier to wider adoption, but Maya believes that allowing users to manage card access with a single tap could bring more first-time and hesitant customers into formal finance.

“This is the future of secure finance: visible, real-time and customer-driven,” Baidwan added.

“By raising the bar for digital banking and credit cards in the Philippines, we are proving that world-class security and everyday usability can go hand in hand. That’s how we build lasting trust — and that’s how we grow financial inclusion.”

Maya said its security innovations are part of its broader vision of “elevated finance,” where every product — from payments and savings to credit — is designed with both simplicity and protection at its core.