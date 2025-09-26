Marcos: P36B flood control fund to go to DSWD programs

Now that flood control projects in 2026 have been cancelled by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself after allegations of corruption came to light, he said the funds for these projects will be realigned to fund social programs.

“Fellow countrymen, I am pleased to share with you that nearly 36 billion pesos in funds from the DPWH that we obtained from flood control projects, will be allocated to DSWD programs,” he said during the “Kumustahan Kasama ang Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya” at Malacañang Palace on Friday.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) programs to get the allocation include Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Marcos said these will help those who are enrolled in the 4Ps or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

This will also provide additional funding to former rebels or combatants who will return to their communities and society through Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) program.

“It is the goal of my administration that no Filipino family should be left behind. This is why we are strengthening the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or what we call 4Ps. The goal of this program is to help every Filipino family get ahead in life through education, health services, and livelihood opportunities,” he said.

Amending 4Ps Act mulled

Marcos also said the government is looking into amending the 4Ps act or the Republic Act No. 11310 to “appropriately address the needs of beneficiaries”.

The law institutionalized the poverty reduction program of the government in which beneficiaries receive conditional cash transfer to poor households.

The 4PS aims to have mothers and young children have improved health and nutrition. At the same time increase the enrollment and school attendance rates and an increase in the average food expenditure of low-income households.

Among the proposed amendments include the removal of 7 year period of beneficiaries and instead have cases strengthened.

“If, for example, they are not yet able to graduate at the end of seven years, assistance will still be provided to our countrymen who are under 4Ps. But it would be better and the government would prefer that the majority of those who were beneficiaries of 4Ps graduate because that would mean their lives would improve,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro explained.

She added that another plan is to include beneficiaries' children aged zero to two years old under the program's monitoring as well as including the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) as a member of the 4Ps Advisory Council to include housing benefits for beneficiaries.