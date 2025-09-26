Marcos’ legal team to review Magalong’s role in ICI

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed his legal team to review the concurrent roles of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as both local chief executive and adviser to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

Concerns have been raised over Magalong’s appointment, citing possible conflicts of interest and constitutional issues since he is serving both Baguio City and the ICI.

Another issue emerged linking an allegedly anomalous tennis court project in Baguio City to St. Gerrard Construction Company, which is owned by the Discayas.

Castro said Marcos does not want the notion that Magalong may be neglecting his responsibilities to Baguio City in favor of the ICI.

“President Marcos Jr. would not want Mayor Magalong to neglect our countrymen in Baguio City. And our countrymen in Baguio City must also be prioritized because he is a special adviser, he does not need to spend time at [the] ICI because he is not a member of ICI,” she said.

Marcos previously stated that ICI members should not be politicians, as their involvement may interfere with investigations, especially when public officials are implicated in government infrastructure dealings.

Castro emphasized that it is not in the President’s interest to compromise the independence of the ICI.

“Because if his impartiality is in question, the President doesn't want to involve the ICI in these kinds of issues,” she said, referring to Magalong.

The Palace official also highlighted Magalong’s role in uncovering anomalous flood control projects.

“We are aware and the President recognizes the contribution or past contribution of Mayor Magalong and he was appointed as a special adviser. So, let us clarify, the appointment of him by the President is as a special adviser and not as a lead investigator or in any other form of investigation. He was not assigned to investigate and he has no power over the PNP and CIDG because it is under the DILG,” Castro clarified.