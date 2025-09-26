Marcos’ leadership cannot be undermined by propaganda — Emeritus Goitia

Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia openly criticized a foreign social media post that insulted President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. by calling him “low IQ.” According to Goitia, the post is just a desperate move to attack a leader who has always supported and represented the Filipino people.

“Let’s call it what it is — propaganda,” Goitia said. “These outsiders don’t understand our history, our struggles, or our aspirations. Yet they feel entitled to insult our President and, by extension, the Filipino people. That is unacceptable.”

Leadership rooted in Sovereignty.

Goitia pointed out the hypocrisy of foreign critics who claim to care about justice but are blind to their own contradictions. “Marcos has defended the West Philippine Sea (WPS) without dragging the country into reckless wars. He has strengthened alliances without surrendering sovereignty. That’s leadership — calm, calculated, and always with the nation’s interest in mind.”

Economic noise vs. Real reform

On accusations that Marcos has failed economically, Goitia was blunt: “These critics cherry-pick failures and ignore the gains. Investments are coming in, tourism is recovering, and the groundwork for long-term stability is being laid. Progress is not instant — but the direction is clear, and Marcos has set us on it.”

The Intelligence Insult

Goitia scoffed at the insult that Marcos is “low IQ.” “Intelligence is not measured by foreign commentators hiding behind their screens. It is measured by results — and under Marcos, the Philippines has regained international respect and a stronger voice in global affairs. That is the mark of a smart and steady leader.”

Standing with the President.

Goitia said the attacks only prove that Marcos is hitting nerves abroad. “They fear the Philippines that stands proud and independent. They fear a President who won’t play along with their script. That’s why they attack him.”

He ended with a call for unity: “The Filipino people know who truly fights for them. And no amount of foreign mudslinging will erase the fact that Marcos is a President honestly working for the future of this nation.”

Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia serves as Chairman Emeritus of four respected civic-oriented organizations: Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD), People's Alliance for Democracy and Reforms (PADER), Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI), and Filipinos Do Not Yield (FDNY) Movement, through which he continues to advance the cause of sovereignty, reform, and the dignity of the Filipino people.