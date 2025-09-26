Manila teachers complete 3-day AI training from Aboitiz and TELUS

Public school teachers in the capital completed a three-day workshop on artificial intelligence in the classroom, led by Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. and the TELUS Digital Philippines Community Board under the Empowering Educators Year 2 program. Titled “Empowering Educators: Harnessing AI for Future-Ready Teaching,” the training featured Google for Education facilitators and combined lectures, interactive sessions, and hands-on labs.

Participants learned prompt engineering, explored classroom-ready AI tools, and applied solution-building frameworks. The workshop culminated in capstone presentations showcasing AI-powered ideas to improve lesson delivery, streamline school operations, and support future-ready learning environments.

“Guided by TELUS Digital’s ‘We give where we live’ philosophy, we are committed to supporting educators who shape tomorrow’s leaders,” said Phoebe Carrera, CSR senior manager at TELUS Digital Asia Pacific. “Teachers deserve strong partners as they navigate the digital transformation of education.”

The initiative was mounted in time for National Teachers’ Month, with Ronald McDonald House Charities providing meals and Converge ICT ensuring connectivity. The Department of Education–Manila backed the program.

“When teachers are equipped with the right tools and knowledge, they can transform classrooms and uplift entire communities,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation.

Now in its second year, Empowering Educators continues the Aboitiz–TELUS partnership to equip teachers with practical tech skills alongside leadership and values formation — preparing students for a fast-changing, AI-enabled future.