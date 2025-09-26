Mandaluyong ramps up anti-dengue drive amid rising cases

The Mandaluyong City government has intensified its measures against dengue amid the surge in cases nationwide.

Mayor Menchie Abalos said that despite the city government’s efforts last year, dengue remains a threat to her city and many parts of the country.

Citing the latest data from the Department of Health, Abalos said the number of dengue cases is increasing in some regions, especially during the rainy season.

"Last year, in 2024, the number of dengue cases was 1,500 with a fatality rate of 0.42 percent. The most affected areas are Calabarzon, National Capital Region, and Central Luzon. But this year, from January to May, the number of cases is 110,000 or 4.4 percent and 19,000. That's only NCR," Abalos said in her speech during the PROJECT E-CODE: Dengue Lay Forum at the Mandaluyong College of Science and Technology Gymnasium on Thursday.

"This means that our dengue cases have increased last year to this year. The only good thing about this is that there is less fatality. It means that our doctors are aware, and many people are just getting checked up, or maybe, the DOH's action has been strengthened," the mayor added.

She emphasized that "dengue is not only a disease, but a sign that most of our surroundings are in our system of prosperity and in our unity as a community."

"This year, the Department of Health launched a more extensive campaign called Dengue-Free Philippines 2025 that aims to expand the surveillance system using digital reporting tools to expand the updated guidelines in clinical management of dengue, to strengthen the community education through social media, radio, and barangay assemblies," Abalos said.

""We cannot do this alone. With the help of non-government organizations, private sector, and schools, we can launch the search and destroy challenge to barangays and communities as a friendly competitive for the cleanest community in these barangays," the mayor added.

Abalos also said there will be a school-based dengue awareness week where children are actively involved in cleaning and distributing educational materials, as well as helping companies provide free supplies of larvicides and mosquito nets in high-risk areas.