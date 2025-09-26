Magalong resigns as ICI special adviser

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has resigned as Special Adviser to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

In a letter addressed to President Marcos, Magalong said Malacañang's pronouncements about his designation "have undermined the role and mandate entrusted to me."

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered his legal team to study the consequences of Magalong's involvement in the investigative body while serving as a local official.

Marcos previously stated that ICI members should not be politicians, as their involvement may interfere with investigations, especially when public officials are implicated in government infrastructure dealings.

One related issue is the ₱110-million tennis court project in Baguio City, which was awarded in 2022 to St. Gerrard Construction Company — one of nine companies owned by contractor couple Cezarah “Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya.

However, during Friday’s briefing, Castro clarified that Magalong is not serving as an investigator for the ICI and does not have any authority over the Philippine National Police or the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.