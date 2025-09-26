Luxury meets hybrid in new Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz has added a plug-in hybrid to its local SUV lineup with the GLE 400 e 4MATIC. It pairs a 2.0-liter turbo engine with an electric motor and focuses on quiet city running with the option to travel farther on fuel when needed. The brand lists an electric-only range of more than 100 km and AC charging up to 11 kW, which should suit home or mall charging habits.

The model arrives in AMG Line trim. It gets a diamond grille with the Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome, 21-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels, and MULTIBEAM LED headlamps that adjust their beam for different situations. The look is sporty, and the lighting tech aims to make night driving less tiring.

The cabin keeps things familiar to anyone who has used recent Mercedes models. The Widescreen Cockpit runs MBUX with Augmented Reality Navigation, so turn cues appear over live camera images, which is handy in unfamiliar streets. Seats are upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfiber. A Burmester surround system handles audio. There are memory settings for the front seats and power adjustment for the second row, plus usable cargo space for family trips.