Luxury meets hybrid in new Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz has added a plug-in hybrid to its local SUV lineup with the GLE 400 e 4MATIC. It pairs a 2.0-liter turbo engine with an electric motor and focuses on quiet city running with the option to travel farther on fuel when needed. The brand lists an electric-only range of more than 100 km and AC charging up to 11 kW, which should suit home or mall charging habits.
The model arrives in AMG Line trim. It gets a diamond grille with the Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome, 21-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels, and MULTIBEAM LED headlamps that adjust their beam for different situations. The look is sporty, and the lighting tech aims to make night driving less tiring.
The cabin keeps things familiar to anyone who has used recent Mercedes models. The Widescreen Cockpit runs MBUX with Augmented Reality Navigation, so turn cues appear over live camera images, which is handy in unfamiliar streets. Seats are upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfiber. A Burmester surround system handles audio. There are memory settings for the front seats and power adjustment for the second row, plus usable cargo space for family trips.
The 2.0-liter engine is rated at 252 hp and 400 Nm. An electric motor rated at 115 kW and 440 Nm supports it, feeding from a high-voltage battery that can be charged at up to 11 kW on AC. Daily use can lean on the EV side, yet the SUV is ready for longer drives with its fuel engine and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Drive modes through DYNAMIC SELECT let you choose calm, electric-first cruising or a bit more response when the road opens up.
Transparent Bonnet gives a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, which helps when you are easing over humps or rough patches you would rather not scrape. In the city, Active Parking Assist and a 360-degree camera remove guesswork in tight slots.
Safety tech is in line with what you expect from the brand. PRE-SAFE prepares the cabin if a collision seems likely. Active Brake Assist watches traffic and can step in if the driver does not react in time. The GLE platform also carries the usual suite of airbags and driver-assist systems listed in the brochure, including Blind Spot Assist, attention monitoring, and child-seat anchors.
Pricing starts at P5,790,000 for the GLE 400 e with EQ Hybrid Technology, according to Mercedes-Benz Philippines. If you want to see it in person first, the brand is putting the GLE 400 e on display at Rockwell Power Plant Mall South Court from 26 to 28 September 2025. The booth will also feature the GLC 350 e plug-in hybrid.
The bigger story is how this fits the local market. A midsize luxury SUV that can cover a week of short commutes on electricity will appeal to buyers who charge at home or at the office. Weekend out-of-towners keep the security of a fuel tank and all-wheel drive. Add the familiar MBUX interface, comfortable seating, and strong safety kit, and the GLE 400 e looks like a practical way to step into electrified driving without switching fully to an EV.