'Love of Siam,' the BL film that started it all, turns 18

Thai superstar Mario Maurer celebrated the 18th anniversary of the 2007 romantic drama Love of Siam with a photo with Witwisit “Pchy” Hiranyawongkul. The image was taken during their unexpected reunion at the Y Entertain Awards show.

The dynamic duo played Tong and Mew, respectively, in the film, which gained positive recognition and received much love for its truthful depiction of a young man falling in love with another young man's story in Thai cinema, and yes, it is considered the biggest push to the boys' love romantic genre.

A year after it was shown, Maurer bagged the Best Actor trophy for a Southeast Asian Film in the 10th Cine Manila International Film Festival.