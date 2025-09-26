SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
'Love of Siam,' the BL film that started it all, turns 18

Mario Maurer and Witwisit “Pchy” Hiranyawongkul.
Mario Maurer and Witwisit “Pchy” Hiranyawongkul.Photograph courtesy of IG/Mario Maurer
Thai superstar Mario Maurer celebrated the 18th anniversary of the 2007 romantic drama Love of Siam with a photo with Witwisit “Pchy” Hiranyawongkul. The image was taken during their unexpected reunion at the Y Entertain Awards show.

The dynamic duo played Tong and Mew, respectively, in the film, which gained positive recognition and received much love for its truthful depiction of a young man falling in love with another young man's story in Thai cinema, and yes, it is considered the biggest push to the boys' love romantic genre.

A year after it was shown, Maurer bagged the Best Actor trophy for a Southeast Asian Film in the 10th Cine Manila International Film Festival.

