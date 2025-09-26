Lifestyle check update set for next week, says Palace

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Malacañang Palace will provide an update on the lifestyle checks ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. by next week.

“Most probably we will have a memorandum. Let's just wait for it by next week,” she said.

When asked if any personalities have already undergone a lifestyle check, Castro said to wait for the agency tasked to do it.

In August, Marcos ordered lifestyle checks on all government officials and employees. Castro said personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) must be checked first, as the agency is in the hot seat.

The Palace official later confirmed that the President will also undergo a lifestyle check.

She further said that any government agency can conduct lifestyle checks, as no specific department was assigned by Marcos to conduct investigations.

Castro listed the Commission on Audit, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Bureau of Customs, and others as agencies able to conduct these checks.