Lakers extend Reddick contract

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday announced a contract extension for head coach JJ Redick as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025-2026 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka told a press conference that Redick had been extended as a vote of long-term confidence in the 41-year-old.

“We think he’s a special coach with a special voice that’s really helping us to continue to define the culture of Lakers excellence,” Pelinka said.

“I just wanted to make a clear statement that this is what we believe in, what we’re gonna lean into, and what our players are going to mould into as we continue to develop the identity.”

“Having long-term planning is helpful as we build this team going forward.”

No details of the contract extension were revealed. Redick joined the Lakers in 2024 on a four-year deal reportedly worth $432 million, leading the team to third in the Western Conference in his rookie season as a head coach.

Under Redick, the Lakers suffered a first-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the mid-season acquisition of Luka Doncic and the dazzling form of LeBron James.

James’ future with the Lakers came under scrutiny during the offseason with speculation that he may seek a move if he was unconvinced by the team’s efforts to rebuild their roster.

However, James is poised to suit up again this season, and Pelinka said Thursday he hoped a revitalized squad would ensure that the 40-year-old would retire with the Lakers.

“The first thing we want to do in terms of LeBron and his future is just give him absolute respect to choose his story with his family in terms of how many years he’s gonna continue to play,” Pelinka said.

“He’s earned that right.”

“We’ve been very intentional this summer in terms of the pieces we added with Luka and LeBron, once LeBron opted in, making sure that they have the necessary pieces around them to be on a really competitive, strong team.”

“I think I’ve said before in a previous question, but we would love if LeBron’s story would be to retire as a Laker. That would be a positive story.”

Redick, meanwhile, said he had been in regular contact with James throughout the off-season, and revealed that the NBA superstar was fully committed for the upcoming season.

“He’s in a great spot mentally and I know he’s going to give us his absolute best,” Redick said.