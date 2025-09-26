Lacson eyes full background check on ‘surprise witness’ Guteza

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Friday called for a full record check and background investigation (RCBI) into Orly Regala Guteza, the so-called “surprise witness” who made corruption allegations during Thursday’s Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

Lacson, who also chairs the committee, emphasized the need for due diligence given the seriousness of Guteza’s testimony, which implicated high-ranking officials in alleged illicit cash deliveries. Guteza claims to be a former Marine and ex-security consultant to Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Elizaldy Co.

“Without the courtesy of notice even to the committee chairman, a totally surprise witness in yesterday’s Blue Ribbon hearing, a complete record check and background investigation on Orly Regala Guteza is in order owing to the gravity and seriousness of his testimony yesterday,” Lacson posted on X (formerly Twitter).

At the hearing, Guteza was presented by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who said the witness was referred by former Rep. Michael Defensor.

Guteza alleged that he personally delivered suitcases of cash, codenamed “basura” (trash), to the residences of Co and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Romualdez has since categorically denied the accusations.

Adding to the doubt, lawyer Petchie Rose Espera publicly refuted involvement in Guteza’s affidavit, noting that the signature and notarial details bearing her name were “falsified and unauthorized.”

Invitation to Co, Singson, Sunwest

Despite the contentious circumstances surrounding the testimony, Lacson clarified that Rep. Co may still be invited to appear before the Senate panel investigating alleged corruption in flood control projects.

Lacson said that while inter-parliamentary courtesy is typically observed between the House of Representatives and the Senate, such tradition applies to institutions, not individual lawmakers.

“The tradition is not accorded to individual members of either house; it is accorded to the institution,” Lacson said, adding there is “no issue” in inviting Co once he returns to the country.

The committee also intends to summon Sunwest Construction and former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson in the next hearing, Lacson added.