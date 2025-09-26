La Union residents, farmers receive needed aid

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended assistance Friday to over 1,600 households in La Union that were affected by typhoon “Emong” in July, while also leading the distribution of fertilizers and fuel subsidies to farmers in the province.

The aid for typhoon victims was provided through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program.

A total of P8.1 million was allocated to 1,612 eligible households to help them address urgent needs and support recovery and renovation efforts. Families with senior citizens, people with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant women were prioritized.

Each of the beneficiaries received P10,179 from the DSWD’s quick response fund, an amount based on 75 percent of the minimum wage rate in the Ilocos Region for 29 days.

At least 800 families received the initial cash aid, with the DSWD scheduled to distribute the remaining amount to the other eligible recipients in the coming weeks. In addition to cash, beneficiaries also received family food packs.

Government data showed that typhoon “Emong” affected 179,000 families in the Ilocos Region and damaged 3,332 houses, with 1,612 of those fully damaged houses located in San Fernando City.

Later in the day, the President led the distribution of agricultural assistance, saying he was there “to ensure that all the assistance we provide to beneficiaries reaches all victims.”

Marcos said the Department of Agriculture (DA) is providing fuel assistance cards and fertilizer to help boost the production of priority commodities.

He also mentioned a new ID card from the DA that will facilitate the distribution of assistance, cash, fertilizer and seeds, especially for crop replacement after damage.

Under the DA’s Rice Banner Program, growers from San Fernando City, Bacnota, and San Juan received inorganic fertilizers valued at P2.97 million. For the entire Ilocos Region, the DA has allocated P272.98 million for fertilizers, covering 193,526 hectares.

For the fuel subsidy, nearly 300 farmers received fuel assistance cards, each containing P3,000. The fund, part of the Assistance to Farmers Project, is intended for farmers to use on owned or rented agricultural machinery.

The DA allocated P43.33 million for this project across the Ilocos Region, assisting 13,756 farmer-beneficiaries. The fuel aid also registers farmers in the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture for easier future subsidy distribution, an effort implemented in partnership with the Development Bank of the Philippines.