Justin De Dios steps into the world of 'Encantadia'

SB19’s Justin De Dios is about to show fans a different side of himself as he debuts in Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre—the much-anticipated continuation of GMA Network’s iconic fantasy saga. Taking on the role of Ec’naad, Justin has gone beyond music and performance, immersing himself in acting lessons and intensive fight training to prepare for the part.

Best known as one-fifth of the globally celebrated P-pop group SB19, Justin is no stranger to choreography and discipline. But stepping into the world of fantasy television required a fresh set of skills.

“During training, I treated it like choreography,” he shared in an interview with GMA News. “That’s why I really enjoyed the fight scenes—because they felt like dance sequences. It became one of my favorite parts of preparing for the role.”

While Justin expected his core fanbase, A’TIN, to support his acting debut, he admitted to being surprised at the warm welcome from Encantadia’s loyal followers, the Encantadiks.

“I know A’TIN are excited to see me try something new beyond performing with SB19,” he said. “But I didn’t expect the Encantadiks to also be this enthusiastic about my entry into the show. I’m really grateful.”

His character, Ec’naad, was first teased in a recent promotional video, sparking curiosity and online buzz ahead of his official appearance in the series.

Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre continues to enchant audiences with its rich mythology and epic storytelling. The show stars Bianca Umali, Angel Guardian, Faith Da Silva, and Kelvin Miranda, who bring to life the next generation of diwatas and warriors in Lireo.

With Justin now part of the ensemble, the series gains not only a fresh face but also a crossover appeal that bridges the world of OPM fandom and Philippine primetime television.

Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre airs weeknights at 8:00 PM on GMA Network after 24 Oras, and is also available via Kapuso Stream on YouTube for global viewers.