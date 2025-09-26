Jessica Sanchez reflects on her America’s Got Talent triumph

Two days after being crowned champion of America’s Got Talent season 20, Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez finally found the words to capture the whirlwind of emotions that came with her long-awaited victory.

On Facebook, the powerhouse vocalist penned a heartfelt reflection that traced her journey from childhood dreams to one of the biggest stages in the world.

“Winning America’s Got Talent wasn’t just about a single performance or one night… It was about a journey that began over 20 years ago,” Jessica wrote.

She recounted how her story began as a little girl with a big voice but shaky confidence, moving through countless auditions, rejections, and moments of doubt. Each struggle, she said, was a stepping stone that prepared her for this defining moment.

For Jessica, her AGT triumph carries a deeper meaning. “This isn’t just a trophy or a title,” she reflected. “It’s the reminder that dreams delayed are not dreams denied. That God’s timing is always perfect. That perseverance, faith, and love can carry you through valleys you never thought you’d get out of.”

Her words resonated with fans who have followed her career since her breakout days on American Idol, where she finished as runner-up in 2012. More than a decade later, Jessica has proven that resilience pays off.

The singer also expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and supporters who stood by her through the highs and lows of her career. “You’ve reminded me why I sing, why I share my soul through music, and why this dream was worth holding onto,” she said.

To Jessica, the win belongs not just to her, but to everyone who has ever dared to keep going. “This victory isn’t just mine, it’s ours. It belongs to everyone who has ever dared to keep going, even when the road felt too long.”

Jessica ended her post with a tender message to her daughter, Eliana Mae. “Mama did it. We did it.”