Italy, Poland renew rivalry; Czechs, Bulgarians clash

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2:30 p.m. — Czech Republic vs Bulgaria

6:30 p.m. — Poland vs Italy

Defending champion Italy and Poland rekindle their fiery rivalry in a much-anticipated clash of titans in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship semifinal today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Expect fireworks when the repeat-seeking Italians try to replicate last year’s title conquest in a rematch with the world No. 1 Poles at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Czech Republic and Bulgaria battle in an all-Eastern European showdown at 2:30 p.m. in the other Final Four pairing.

But all eyes will be on the Italy-Poland tussle that promises nothing short of exciting.

The two proud volleyball nations figured in the gold medal match three years ago with the visiting Italians breaking the hearts of the home team in Katowice.

Simone Gianelli, the reigning tournament Most Valuable Player and Best Setter, will be leading a crack Italian squad looking to stop the unbeaten Poles on their track.

“Now I think that the level goes up. For us, it will be very difficult. Poland, maybe, is the best team right now in this World Championship. So, it’s going to be hard going up against them,” the veteran said.

World second-ranked Italy defeated Belgium, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18, in the quarterfinal last Wednesday.

Poland, on the other hand, is on a hot run after winning all its first five matches, capped by a swift 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 demolition of erstwhile undefeated Turkey.

“For sure, very tough opponent, top level,” Polish middle blocker Jakub Kochanowski said.

“They are going to play the best volleyball they can. It’s just the better team is going to win.”

On the other hand, 17th-ranked Czech Republic eliminated Iran, 22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-21, in the Last 8 for its first semis appearance in 55 years.

World No. 9 Bulgaria caught the last bus ride to the semis in a dramatic come-from-behind, 21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-13, shocker over crowd-darling United States.