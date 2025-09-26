International Series Philippines to tee off in October with star-studded golf tournament

The inaugural International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus, is set to take place from 23 to 26 October 2025. Media representatives got a preview of the event during the Media Golf Day held at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club on 24 September 2025.

The Media Golf Day provided journalists with a glimpse of the week-long event, which will feature an opening gala, a Pro-Am tournament where professionals and amateurs compete together, and a music festival to conclude the festivities. The tournament is expected to draw top names in golf, bringing champions and legends to one of the sport’s most prestigious stages.

Rahul Singh, Head of the International Series, shared his excitement for hosting the tournament in the Philippines for the first time. “This is the first time the International Series will be hosted in the Philippines and we hope to provide entertainment and excitement with the idea to show the Philippines that golf can be more and that it is an opportunity to come out and enjoy the outdoors, to be with your family or bring out your inner sportsperson, as well as hopefully inspire the next generation of players,” Singh said.

He also praised the partnership with BingoPlus. “Just look at the entire family of Digiplus supporting us in a big way. They have seen the vision of bringing the tournament to the Philippines, and none of this would be possible without our partnerships, with the goal to deliver a successful event,” Singh added.

Filipino golf star Miguel Tabuena, a three-time Asian Tour winner, joined Singh during the Q&A session. Tabuena commended his fellow professional players for participating and highlighted the importance of competing at one of the best golf courses in his home country.

The tournament will also include a top Asian Tour player, who is scheduled to compete in seven out of ten events this season as part of the pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Organizers said the collaboration between BingoPlus and the International Series elevates the tournament’s global presence in the Philippines while showcasing both brands as leaders in sports entertainment. The event aims to introduce Filipinos to world-class golf and inspire greater interest in the sport through a premier competition held on home soil.