In Fight League, the toughest fight is against yourself

The soreness came first — legs bruised up, arms heavy, body aching. But it was the good kind of pain, the kind that reminds you that you showed up, pushed through, and fought the small daily battle against laziness.

That’s the spirit at Fight League, a new training facility in Ortigas Center that doesn’t just build fighters, it builds discipline.

Fighting demons beyond the ring

“Condition the mind,” coach Yuri de la Paz reminded us between sets. “There are days you don’t want to work at all, but you have to show up. Discipline is showing up even when you don’t feel like it.”