In Fight League, the toughest fight is against yourself

The soreness came first — legs bruised up, arms heavy, body aching. But it was the good kind of pain, the kind that reminds you that you showed up, pushed through, and fought the small daily battle against laziness.
That’s the spirit at Fight League, a new training facility in Ortigas Center that doesn’t just build fighters, it builds discipline.
Fighting demons beyond the ring
“Condition the mind,” coach Yuri de la Paz reminded us between sets. “There are days you don’t want to work at all, but you have to show up. Discipline is showing up even when you don’t feel like it.”
Coach Yuri knows what he’s talking about. He has been fighting since he was 8 years old, and today he passes on that philosophy to members who come not just to train their bodies but to sharpen their willpower.
The gym is outfitted with three types of treadmills, including one that simulates running on the road, along with a full range of new machines, free weights, and recovery tools. The place is spotless, modern, and designed for both fighters and fitness seekers.
Warm-ups run straight into intense training blocks, with three coaches — each with their own specialty — guiding members through boxing, strength work, and conditioning. Daily programs ensure nobody just coasts through; every session has a purpose.
And when the grind is done, the amenities kick in: ice baths to soothe battered muscles, a sauna to relax the mind, and a small in-house café serving coffee, protein shakes, and snacks. Because in Fight League, recovery is just as important as the fight itself.
A culture of showing up
“We’re still waiting for some more equipment to arrive,” coach Yuri shared during a tour. “But the core is already here — discipline, consistency, and community.”
Indeed, Fight League feels less like a gym and more like a proving ground — a place where people fight their battles against laziness, excuses, and self-doubt.
Located on the third floor of the Silver Tree Building along San Miguel Avenue in Ortigas Center, Fight League is carving out its space as a hub not just for athletes, but for anyone ready to fight the daily wars of modern life.
Because here, the only opponent worth beating is the one telling you to quit.