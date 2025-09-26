Gov’t readies aid, power crews amid 'Opong' onslaught

The government has readied the mobilization of emergency assistance and power restoration teams amid the anticipated destructive landfall of Severe Tropical Storm Opong in Masbate and its continued impact across Mimaropa and Calabarzon, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Friday.

OCD spokesperson Dir. Edgar Castillo said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has given direct instructions to respond immediately to requests for support from provinces in Opong's path, especially those with critical infrastructure damage.

“Isa sa direktang ipinag-utos ng ating Pangulo ay ang pagtugon sa hihilingin o kakailanganin ng mga probinsyang tatamaan (One of the direct orders of our President is to respond to the requests or needs of the provinces that will be affected),” Castillo said in a press briefing.

Castillo confirmed that all 21 municipalities in Masbate are experiencing a province-wide power outage, with electric and communication lines down across much of the island.

The Department of Energy (DOE), through its Task Force Kapatid, is coordinating deployment of technical teams and equipment to support local electric cooperatives, including Maselco (Masbate Electric Cooperative), Tiselco (Ticao Island), and Burias Island operations, in restoring damaged lines and toppled poles.

“Ready for deployment itong ating mga teams para makatulong doon sa restoration ng mga linya ng kuryente, ganoon din iyong pagdalo ng mga non-food items at saka mga food packs as replenishment and augmentation,” Castillo said.

Backup generators are currently being used to maintain limited communication and emergency operations in affected areas, he added.

As of Friday morning, Castillo reported two confirmed fatalities in Masbate—one in Masbate City and another in the municipality of Monreal. Both are under validation by the government’s Management of the Dead and Missing Cluster, led by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In Eastern Visayas, six fishermen were reported missing off the coast of Samar. One individual has since been located, but authorities are still confirming if he is among the original missing group.

“But again, all of these data we’re trying to validate kung iyong natagpuan ba ay the same doon sa nawawala or baka iba ito. So, as we speak, ongoing iyon doon, iyong monitoring natin,” Castillo clarified.

In addition to Masbate, Typhoon Opong is currently affecting provinces in Mimaropa and Calabarzon.

Castillo said OCD Central Office is conducting real-time coordination with regional disaster response offices and local chief executives to gather situational reports and assess logistical and supply needs.