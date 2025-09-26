Go seeks Rody’s interim release

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed deep concern over the reported deteriorating health of former President Rodrigo Duterte, voicing strong support for a Senate resolution that urges the Philippine government to seek Duterte’s interim release from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and place him under house arrest.

Go is a co-author of the measure, along with Senators Robinhood Padilla and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

In an emotional address, Go opened by noting his grave worry over reports from Duterte’s legal counsel. He stressed that even before Duterte’s forced transfer to The Hague, there were already serious health concerns, including signs of memory loss.

“Mr. President, I am extremely concerned about the reported deteriorating health condition of Tatay Digong,” Go said, using the former president’s nickname.

“According to his lawyer, Tatay Digong can no longer recall what is happening around him, the place, the date, or even his family. It’s true that even before his arrest, or his surrender by the government, he was already forgetting things,” he added.

Go recounted that before Duterte was taken to The Hague, attempts to send medicine to the former president were refused twice, raising concerns about his care. He added that Duterte’s personal doctor of 20 years has not been permitted to examine him.

The senator also expressed unease over a recent “welfare check” performed by embassy personnel in The Netherlands, questioning the lack of transparency or coordination with Duterte’s family.

“This action, whether lacking transparency and coordination with the immediate family members or for whatever reason, may undermine the integrity of our diplomatic services,” he warned.

Go appealed to his colleagues, noting the former president’s frail state and advanced age.

“Tatay Digong deserves the same respect and protection he once ensured for others,” he said. “I appeal to our colleagues, Tatay Digong is old, 80 years old... he is weak and already ill. Tatay Digong is harmless in his current situation; it will be more harmful if something happens to him there in The Hague, Netherlands.”

He also stressed that Duterte’s six-year term was dedicated to the Filipino people, recalling his efforts to champion the welfare of overseas Filipino workers, including pushing for immediate repatriation of those in distress.

“He did everything so that our children could walk at night without being hurt or harassed, and Filipinos should judge him, not foreigners,” Go said.

“Let us act now and make a stand on this. I appeal to our countrymen. I appeal to our colleagues in the Senate, just for the sake of the person who served us and loved every Filipino,” he added.