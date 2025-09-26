Fyang Smith focuses on acting after 'Ghosting'

After her breakout role as Jaja in Ghosting, Fyang Smith is setting her sights firmly on acting as her next big career step.

“For now, I’d say na mas gusto kong mag-focus sa pag-acting ko kasi kaya kong mag-excel do’n,” she shared. “Confident ako na kaya kong i-portray ’yung ibibigay sa akin na role. Confident talaga ako kasi mas masaya ako sa pag-acting.”

With her passion and determination, Fyang is ready to take on more roles and prove her versatility on screen,, showing she’s prepared to embrace a future in acting.