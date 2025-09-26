Four arrested for illegal logging in Dinalupihan

Police arrested four individuals in Barangay Sta. Isabel, Dinalupihan, on 25 September for allegedly engaging in illegal logging, confiscating acacia logs valued at over P212,000.

Acting on a tip from the Mariveles Bataan Development Authority (MBDA), a joint operation was launched by the Dinalupihan police, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), according to the Bataan Police Provincial Office.

The suspects were caught cutting acacia trees, resulting in the seizure of 12.53 cubic meters (5,312.69 board feet) of logs.

The suspects face charges under Presidential Decree 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines) and Republic Act 9175 (Chainsaw Act of 2002).

Bataan provincial director Col. Marites Salvadora stated the operation reflects their commitment to protecting the environment in line with regional and national directives.