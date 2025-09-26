FL teases grand 2026 Freedom Day

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has begun planning a grand and joyous celebration for the next Philippine Independence Day.

This as she led a meeting assessing the last 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration.

“Our post-assessment meeting was all about learning, improving and planning ahead to make next year even better,” she wrote on social media.

Last 12 June, the government went all out to commemorate Philippine independence focusing on the success story of the country after the events of 1898 when our forefathers secured the nation’s freedom.

Military assets as well as peacekeeping elements were proudly displayed in a parade at the Quirino Grandstand.

Recreating uprisings

This was followed by a float parade celebrating local revolutions that contributed directly and indirectly to the country’s independence.

Street dances by diverse communities from across the nation filled the grandstand, showcasing the rich traditions and vibrant spirit of every locality while proudly uniting in a single, resounding celebration of the Filipino identity.

While the public has yet to see what’s in store for next year, Mrs. Marcos is already looking forward to the 2026 festivities.

“Grateful to everyone who will help make the 128th Philippine Independence celebration meaningful and a big success!” she said.

“Para sa bayan, para sa kalayaan (For the nation, for freedom),” she added.