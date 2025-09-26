Fans rally behind birthday girl Pia as flood probe dredges up Heart's hubby Chiz

“Know when to peak, you should know when to pull back, and then when to push forward, so balance is key.”

Those famous words from Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s previous interview suddenly became more relevant this year because her birthday, 24 September, fell on a Senate hearing where Senator Chiz Escudero, the husband of fashion icon Heart Evangelista, was brought up in relation to the flood control controversy at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The timing was not lost on internet users, who showered Pia’s Instagram with birthday greetings and drew parallels between the self-made queen and political headlines dominated by discussions about “nepo” privilege and corruption.

Given long-standing rumors of animosity between Pia and Heart, the shadow carried extra sting. Despite living in the same upscale circles, the two seldom interact at high-profile events.

Rumor has it that they are in a silent battle for brand ambassadorships and for who the true “global fashion girl” is. Over the years, small slights — such as not tagging or acknowledging one another following important performances overseas — have contributed to the impression of a low-key rivalry.

So when Heart’s husband, former Senate President Chiz Escudero, was ousted on 8 September amid the Senate’s investigation into alleged irregularities in government flood control projects — and his name surfaced recently in connection with the DPWH controversy, coinciding with Pia’s birthday — supporters were quick to react.

“Akala nila dahil tahimik ka mahina ka, but in a world where people want you to explain and seek constant validation, silence becomes your armor, it’s not a weakness but a calculative strength because not everyone deserves your truth, we love you Queen and happy birthday.”

“Yung totoong sponsored ng luxury brands no need to go the extreme consumerism pathway just to get noticed.”

“DEFINITELY NOT A NEPO WIFE!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN.”

“Truly a hardworking queen, the real deal and the true ambassador and icon!”

“hindi galing sa nakaw unlike the bully”

“For sure yung isa ngumangawa sa inggit at galit habang pumapangaw ng cheese curls hahahah”

“The ONLY true Luxury brand influencers with no question where her money comes from”

“Slay REAL HARDWORKING Queeeeeeeen.”

“Happiest birthday Queen Pia ito ang hindi Nepo wife at ang gwapo legit ng husband.”

“This is lady is Protected by a Supreme Being. Totoo pala tlaga na be careful who you judge and bash. The Real Queen!!!!”

“Go Queen P! tignan mo nga naman nangyari lahat to sa mismong birthday mo. it is indeed a Happy Happy Birthday.”

“Yan ang hindi galing sa kaban ng bayan.”

For fans, Wurtzbach’s status as a self-made global icon—built on perseverance and grit—stood in contrast to controversies surrounding privilege, political power, and public finances. The irony of the day was encapsulated in a scathing comment by one netizen:

“Heart Evangelista’s husband Sen. Chiz Escudero has been exposed to be part of this DPWH corruption on the same day that Pia Wurtzbach is celebrating her birthday. Isn’t it poetic?”