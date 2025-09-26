Eton City tops Sta. Rosa’s real property taxpayers

Eton City, Inc. (ECI) ranked first in the Real Property Taxpayers – Residential Classification (Actual Property Use) category, while Belton Communities, Inc. (BCI) placed ninth.

“These recognitions affirm our commitment as a responsible corporate citizen of Sta. Rosa,” said Kyle C. Tan, President and CEO of Eton Properties. “Paying our real property taxes faithfully is not only compliance but also our way of supporting public services that uplift residents and strengthen the local economy.”

Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas praised the awardees, noting, “Sta. Rosa’s progress is made possible by businesses that consistently support local development. Their contributions fuel our economy and improve the quality of life for our people.”

Beyond tax contributions, Eton Properties continues to develop Eton City, a 600-hectare master-planned township integrating residential communities, business hubs, universities, and commercial spaces—further establishing Sta. Rosa as a premier growth center in the South.