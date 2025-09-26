SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Eton City tops Sta. Rosa’s real property taxpayers

Top 1 Award for ECI: Receiving the award (third from left) was Atty. Milagros S. Umadhay, AVP for Project Compliance of Eton Properties. With her were (from left to right) Congressman Roy Gonzales, Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas, Vice Mayor Arnold B. Arcilla, City Treasurer Analita Constantino, and City Assessor Cecilia Gabayan.
Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. subsidiaries were recognized as among Sta. Rosa’s top real property taxpayers at the 2025 Lion Awards for Business, the city’s annual program honoring companies that contribute significantly to local development.

Award for BCI: Receiving the recognition for BCI were Ma. Sherina Paula B. Ramirez, Senior Business Development and Project Development Manager, and Jude Sulit, Marketing Manager of Eton Properties. They were joined on stage by Sta. Rosa officials (from left to right) Congressman Roy Gonzales, Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas, Vice Mayor Arnold B. Arcilla, City Treasurer Analita Constantino, and City Assessor Cecilia Gabayan
Eton City, Inc. (ECI) ranked first in the Real Property Taxpayers – Residential Classification (Actual Property Use) category, while Belton Communities, Inc. (BCI) placed ninth.

“These recognitions affirm our commitment as a responsible corporate citizen of Sta. Rosa,” said Kyle C. Tan, President and CEO of Eton Properties. “Paying our real property taxes faithfully is not only compliance but also our way of supporting public services that uplift residents and strengthen the local economy.”

Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas praised the awardees, noting, “Sta. Rosa’s progress is made possible by businesses that consistently support local development. Their contributions fuel our economy and improve the quality of life for our people.”

Beyond tax contributions, Eton Properties continues to develop Eton City, a 600-hectare master-planned township integrating residential communities, business hubs, universities, and commercial spaces—further establishing Sta. Rosa as a premier growth center in the South.

Eton City

