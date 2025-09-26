Eton City tops Sta. Rosa’s 2025 taxpayers’ list

Credited as this year’s top real property taxpayer under the residential classification in Sta. Rosa, Laguna is Eton City Inc., a subsidiary of Eton Properties Philippines. This achievement highlights Eton’s role in driving local revenues and development gains.

The recognition was given at the 2025 Lion Awards for Business, the city’s annual program honoring companies with significant contributions to Sta. Rosa’s growth. Another Eton subsidiary, Belton Communities Inc., also made the list, ranking ninth in the same category.

Responsible corporate citizen’s commitment

“These recognitions affirm our commitment as a responsible corporate citizen of Sta. Rosa,” said Kyle C. Tan, president and CEO of Eton Properties.

“Paying our real property taxes faithfully is not only compliance but also our way of supporting public services that uplift residents and strengthen the local economy,” he said.

Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas commended the awardees, noting that Sta. Rosa’s rapid progress is driven by businesses that consistently support local development.

Eton continues to invest heavily in Sta. Rosa through Eton City, its 600-hectare township that integrates residential, commercial, and institutional developments, reinforcing the city’s position as a premier growth hub in Southern Luzon.