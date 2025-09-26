Eala beats Chinese bet, sets up semis clash vs Sun

Alex Eala sets up a mouth-watering clash with Lulu Sun of New Zealand as she reached the semifinal of the Jingshan Tennis Open.

Eala, 20, defeated home bet Jia Jing Lu, 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinal on Friday to advance to the next round.

This is the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate's second semifinal appearance in three Women's Tennis Association tournaments.

Eala and Sun last faced off in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in London last year.

The No. 146-ranked netter defeated Eala, 7-6, 7-5, to deny her a spot at the main draw in one of the four Grand Slams of the year.

Both netters face off on Saturday with the time yet to be announced.