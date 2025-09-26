DOST CEST allocates P4.08 million for robotics in 11 Aurora schools

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), through its Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) Program, has allotted P4.08 million to boost digital education via robotics learning in the classrooms of 11 schools in Aurora Province.

According to DOST Aurora Science Research Specialist Regine Maines-Agumboy, the project distributed robotics kits that will provide students with hands-on exposure to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

She added that robotics education helps learners develop critical skills such as logical reasoning, problem-solving, and teamwork.

The official said each robotics kit includes components such as motors, sensors, programmable controllers, and building materials that allow learners to assemble functioning robots.

To ensure effective classroom use, the Department of Education and A+ Solutions Development Center conducted teachers’ training that integrated SPIKE Prime, MBOT, Arduino, Internet of Things technology, and 3D printing into instruction.

“Students are expected to undergo training and later participate in a planned Robotics Cup, a competition that will gather all beneficiary schools and also prepare learners for national-level contests,” Agumboy added.

The deployment of robotics kits is part of the broader CEST Program, which not only enhances education but also supports health and nutrition, livelihood, environmental protection, and disaster risk reduction in communities.

Through these initiatives, DOST seeks to empower communities by building a stronger foundation for inclusive learning and sustainable development, ensuring that innovation reaches even the most underserved areas.

Robotics is emerging in Philippine agriculture through government-funded research, academic projects, and private sector initiatives, though widespread adoption still faces challenges.

The technology aims to address issues like labor shortages, improve efficiency, and support sustainable farming practices.