DoJ seeks Interpol help on Zaldy Co

As the investigations into the flood control mess now seem to point to Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, Malacañang said the Department of Justice (DoJ) will ask Interpol to issue a blue notice for him.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Friday the DoJ will make the request.

The DoJ has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against the lawmaker who allegedly received kickbacks from the insertion of funds in the national budget, which went to anomalous flood control projects.

According to Interpol, a Blue Notice is issued “to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.”

DoJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano confirmed that Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had given instructions to apply for a blue notice.

No travel clearance

“This is based on the investigation of the Blue Ribbon Committee as well as the NBI recommendation to prosecute,” he said.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III earlier revoked Co’s travel clearance as of 18 September and urged him to come home.

Rumors have spread across social media that Co is currently in Spain.

Former Bulacan first assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez alleged that he delivered around P1 billion in cash, packed in suitcases, to a staff member of the Ako Bicol Partylist representative. He said the deliveries involved six to seven vans carrying about 20 suitcases to a hotel in Taguig City, with each suitcase containing P50 million.