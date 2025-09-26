DOJ says five in flood control case are 'protected', not state witnesses

The Department of Justice said Friday that five personalities who surfaced over alleged flood control anomalies have applied to become state witnesses, but none has been admitted so far.

Those who have applied to the Witness Protection Program (WPP) are former Public Works undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II, and his wife, Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya. DOJ Undersecretary Jesse Andres clarified they are “protected witnesses” for now.

“At present, they are only considered protected witnesses,” Andres said in a televised interview. “They are under our protection so they can testify safely, but they have no criminal immunity. Their testimonies may still be used against them while we continue to evaluate their accounts.”

Andres said admission as a state witness requires meeting five conditions: the case involves a grave felony; the testimony is absolutely necessary; there is no other direct evidence; the witness does not appear to be the most guilty; and any illegally obtained funds or properties are returned. The WPP committee is still reviewing applications.

“Only after they have fully disclosed the truth, testified, and complied with their obligations can the committee decide,” he added.

The DOJ said the five remain protected to ensure full cooperation as prosecutors build the case on the alleged flood control anomalies.