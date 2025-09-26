DOJ: Sally Santos provisionally in WPP

The Department of Justice on Friday said Sally Santos, owner of SYMS Construction, has been provisionally admitted to the Witness Protection Program (WPP) as investigations continue into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, her legal counsel confirmed.

Atty. Bernard Jonathan Gatchalian, Santos’ lawyer, said they welcomed the DOJ’s decision and expressed optimism that his client would soon gain permanent coverage under the program.

“Actually, now we are happy. We are provisionally admitted to the Witness Protection Program of the DOJ. We are hoping to be given a permanent Witness Protection Program,” Gatchalian said.

He also clarified that Santos had already submitted her sworn statement earlier at the Senate and reiterated that the same affidavit was turned over to the DOJ.

“When we were in the Senate, we already submitted the sworn statement of Ma’am Sally Santos of SYMS Construction. Today, we also submitted the same affidavit and, for clarification, we intend to submit a supplemental to address everything that needs to be clarified,” he added.

Santos is among the personalities who surfaced in ongoing inquiries into alleged irregularities in government flood control projects.