DOJ admits Sally Santos provisionally to WPP, Guteza no show

The Department of Justice on Friday said Sally Santos, owner of SYMS Construction, has been provisionally admitted to the Witness Protection Program (WPP) as investigations continue into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, her legal counsel confirmed.

Atty. Bernard Jonathan Gatchalian, Santos’ lawyer, said they welcomed the DOJ’s decision and expressed optimism that his client would soon gain permanent coverage under the program.

“Actually, now we are happy. We are provisionally admitted to the Witness Protection Program of the DOJ. We are hoping to be given a permanent Witness Protection Program,” Gatchalian said.

He also clarified that Santos had already submitted her sworn statement earlier at the Senate and reiterated that the same affidavit was turned over to the DOJ.

“When we were in the Senate, we already submitted the sworn statement of Ma’am Sally Santos of SYMS Construction. Today, we also submitted the same affidavit and, for clarification, we intend to submit a supplemental to address everything that needs to be clarified,” he added.

Santos is among the personalities who surfaced in ongoing inquiries into alleged irregularities in government flood control projects.

Meanwhile, Orly Regala Guteza, who claimed he was a former security consultant of Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Elizaldy "Zaldy" S. Co, did not appear for his scheduled witness evaluation at the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, Sept. 26.

According to DOJ Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano, “Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla was expecting him this morning. Guteza did not show up for his appointment with the Secretary.”

Last Thursday, Sept. 25, Guteza appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, where he claimed he had been ordered by Co to make a number of cash deliveries to former House Speaker and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Romualdez has denied Guteza’s allegations.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson has ordered a record check and background investigation (RCBI) of Guteza, who was a surprise witness of Sen. Rodante Marcoleta.

Lacson said the lawyer whose signature and notarial details appeared in Guteza's affidavit has denied notarizing or preparing the document.

Clavano said the other potential witnesses arrived for witness evaluation.

He said that Sally Santos of SYMS Construction and spouses Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya showed up at the DOJ, but details of the meeting were not disclosed by Clavano.

On the other hand, Clavano said Co will be subject to an Interpol Blue Notice. “Yes, I confirm this,” said Clavano, adding, “The SOJ has already given the instructions to apply for a Blue Notice from the Interpol through our local offices. This is based on the investigation of the Blue Ribbon Committee as well as the NBI recommendation to prosecute.”