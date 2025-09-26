Doing a Jaworski

LA Tenorio is not yet done playing in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA). In fact, he’s very close to achieving a feat that was last accomplished by a giant in Philippine basketball — Robert Jaworski Sr.

The debuting Magnolia head coach revealed that he’s included in the Hotshots’ official lineup for the Season 50 Philippine Cup, which is set to begin on 5 October.

“I’m part of the lineup,” Tenorio bared during the PBA Media Day Friday at the Elements in Eton Centris in Quezon City.

Although under Magnolia’s injury list, the 41-year-old former Barangay Ginebra point guard could be activated in the regular lineup if the need arises.

“I think I’m part of the injury list. So, we’ll see. It depends on the management. But for now, I’m not focused on that,” Tenorio said.

“My rights is with Magnolia now. I saw the final lineup that we submitted the other day, and I was on the injury list. So, I have a chance. So, there’s a chance (for me to play) but we’ll see.”

Tenorio, once he wears the Magnolia jersey and steps inside the court, will become the first playing coach in the league since the legendary Jaworski did the rare dual role for Ginebra from 1985 to 1998.

Aside from Jaworski, Ramon Fernandez also dipped his hands into coaching while actively playing for Purefoods in the 1988 Open Conference. Fernandez, however, relinquished his role in the middle of the season to give way for Cris Calilan and focus on playing while guiding the young core of Alvin Patrimonio, Jojo Lastimisa and Jerry Codiñera.

But the eight-time PBA champion expressed some hesitation, considering he has too much on his plate right now.

“Basically, it’s gonna be a hard decision for me also. Because, of course, I’m coaching and at the same time will be playing,” Tenorio said.

“I think there’s only one person who can do that. And it’s Coach Sonny. So, of course, we have high respect for him,” he added.

“Now, if I can do that. Then, why not? We’ll see.”

Tenorio was appointed Hotshots head coach last July after the franchise parted ways with Chito Victolero.

Although unsure if he’ll give playing another go, the four-time Finals Most Valuable Player clarified that he has yet to hang up his sneakers.

“I’m not retired yet,” he said of the assumption of many that he has retired following a lengthy and heartfelt post on social media earlier this month.

“I didn’t mention that I’m retired in my statement. I just said, my piece, playing under Ginebra.”

Tenorio, who spent 13 years playing for the Kings, is keeping fit by joining team practices.

In fact, he had a scrimmage with the team before going to the Media Day session.

“Every time I join practices, I think it’s better. Because they can see what I want to teach them. What I want them to do. They can see what I’m doing in real time and not only just teach and tell them what to do. I think it’s a big thing that they can see,” Tenorio said.

“Just like earlier. I joined full practice for the first time. So, I’m expecting that I’m gonna be sore tomorrow,” he jested.

“But I like what I saw a while ago in practice. We’re progressing. Our team is progressing. Every day we’re getting better. The new players, our young players, are adapting to our system right away. I don’t have any problem with my team. I don’t think teamwork is gonna be an issue.”