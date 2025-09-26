D&L units keep tax holiday with PEZA pioneer nod

D&L Premium Foods Corp. (DLPF) and Natura Aeropack Corp. (NAC), subsidiaries of listed D&L Industries, Inc., will enjoy an extended tax break after securing Pioneer Status from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

In a stock exchange report on Friday, D&L confirmed securing an additional two years of Income Tax Holiday (ITH), which extends the total period to six years, from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2029.

“This approval underscores our commitment to innovation, advanced manufacturing technology, and world-class automation systems. It reflects our long-term vision of positioning the Philippines as a hub for sustainable, high-value manufacturing that is globally competitive,” D&L President & CEO Alvin Lao said.

PEZA approved the companies’ application on 19 September and issued the Certificate of Board Approval on 25 September.

Pioneer Status is granted to enterprises that are “new” or “innovative,” or that introduce industries, technologies, or processes considered strategically important to national development.

After the ITH period, they will enjoy a 5 percent tax rate on gross income until 31 December 2034, under the CREATE MORE Act.

According to D&L, the extension is also backed by DLPF and NAC’s adoption of a state-of-the-art Distributed Control System, which automates and monitors all production steps from a centralized platform— a first in local production of specialty fats, oils, coconut-based ingredients, and related products.

The system enhances product quality, efficiency, and sustainability, thereby strengthening the companies’ competitiveness in both domestic and export markets.