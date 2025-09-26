Dizon apologizes for cursing after DavOcc ghost project discovery

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon expressed visible anger Thursday after a P96.5‑million flood control project here was found to have begun construction only three weeks earlier despite being declared completed and fully paid for since 2022.

Dizon, who inspected the site with Independent Commission for Infrastructure special adviser Benjie Magalong, said the project — which official documents indicated began in 2021 and was certified complete in 2022 — showed no sign of work until this month.

In a recorded clip, Dizon was heard saying, “P*t*ngin* mo bakit ka nagbayad nang di [kumpleto]?”

“Pasensiya na sa mga kababayan natin kung narinig nila akong nagmura, pero ‘yung pwede lang, ipakukulong ko na right there and then ‘yung g*gong ‘yun eh.”

Dizon told reporters he confronted the district engineer after finding officials and residents saying there had been no visible construction from 2021 through 2022. He said payments had been made in full to the contractor despite the apparent lack of work.

“Talagang hindi ko napigilan 'yung sarili ko. Totoo 'yung ghost project. Talaga napakatagal nang nangyayari nito sa DPWH,” he said in a radio interview Friday.

Dizon identified the contractor as St. Timothy Construction and said he will file charges against the district engineer and others involved in the project.

Dizon urged officials involved in similar “ghost” projects to come forward and warned the department would pursue those responsible.

