DepEd launches expanded career system

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced Friday a major reform to its career progression system, aiming to open more promotion opportunities for teachers and school heads without requiring them to wait for vacant positions.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara clarified that the expanded system is designed to address the long-standing concern that public school promotions were dependent on the availability of Plantilla items.

Angara stressed that the new framework promotes a fairer, merit-based approach, noting that teachers can progress once they meet the standards, rather than be held back by structural limits.

A landmark allocation of P6 billion will support approximately 113,000 promotions for teachers and school heads next year, with priority given to retiring Teacher I personnel.

The new system introduces two distinct career paths: Classroom Teaching, which covers Teacher I to Teacher VII and Master Teacher I to Master Teacher V and School Administration, which covers School Principal I to School Principal IV.

Educators are also permitted to shift career lines once, provided they meet the necessary qualifications, assessments and staffing standards.

DepEd explained that limits on promotions, such as the rule that reclassification cannot exceed three salary grades, are safeguards to maintain balance and meritocracy, with exceptions granted only by the Civil Service Commission or the Department of Budget and Management with proper justification.

For teaching positions, applicants must meet a 50-point requirement for reclassification, while principal positions have no cut-off score and the agency assured that the focus on one target position at a time is intended to prevent wasted effort and expenses.

Regarding performance standards, Satisfactory rating under the PPST-based IPCRF will not halt promotions within the same career stage.

However, moving to a higher stage, such as from Proficient to Highly Proficient, requires a Very Satisfactory or Outstanding rating across all 37 PPST indicators.

Waiting periods are no longer a barrier as teachers promoted in the previous year may apply again within the same career stage after one year, provided they meet performance and qualification requirements.