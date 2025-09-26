DepEd clarifies expanded career progression system

The Department of Education (DepEd) has clarified that the expanded career progression system is a reform designed to open more opportunities for teachers to advance in their careers without waiting for vacancies, while still championing merit-based promotion.

DepEd said the new system directly addresses a long-standing concern among public school teachers: that promotions were dependent on vacancies in plantilla positions.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the measure should be viewed as a fairer framework for promotion, noting that teachers can progress once they meet the required standards, rather than be held back by structural limitations.

Next year, a landmark allocation of ₱6 billion will support around 113,000 teacher and school head promotions, with priority given to retiring Teacher I personnel.

The system introduces two career lines: classroom teaching—covering Teacher I to VII and Master Teacher I to V; and school administration—covering School Principal I to IV. Educators may shift career lines once, subject to qualifications, assessments, and staffing standards.

DepEd explained that limits on promotions—such as the rule that reclassification cannot exceed three salary grades—serve as safeguards to maintain balance and uphold merit. Exceptions may only be granted by the Civil Service Commission or the Department of Budget and Management upon proper justification.

Teachers applying for reclassification must meet a 50-point requirement for teaching positions, while principals face no cut-off score. DepEd clarified that focusing on one target position at a time helps avoid wasted effort and unnecessary expenses.

On performance standards, DepEd dispelled fears that a single Satisfactory rating under the Philippine Professional Standards for Teachers-based IPCRF would hinder promotion. Teachers may still be promoted within the same career stage as long as they meet performance requirements. However, moving to a higher stage—such as from Proficient to Highly Proficient—requires Very Satisfactory or Outstanding ratings across all 37 PPST indicators.

DepEd further explained that waiting periods are no longer a barrier. Teachers promoted in the previous year may apply again within the same career stage after one year, provided they meet the qualification standards and performance requirements.

To address the concerns of school leaders, DepEd assured that head teachers, assistant school principals, special school principals, and assistant special school principals are included in the expanded career progression system.

For the next three years, they will be prioritized for promotions and professional development, and may opt to be retitled to teaching or school principal positions under the expanded system—without diminution in salary or step increment.

Incumbent school principals appointed before the implementation of assessments such as the Principal’s Test, NQESH, or NASH will also not be required to take new exams or present a certificate of rating when applying for higher principal positions.